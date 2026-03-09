Illinois couple charged after 11-year-old found bruised, bloody and wandering in his underwear

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was found Friday morning in Fox Lake wearing only underwear and covered in bruises, blood and scratches. Police charged the boy’s mother and her boyfriend with multiple offenses, including aggravated battery to a child. Four other children in the home were placed with an extended family member.



An 11-year-old boy found wandering in Chicago's northwest suburbs with visible injuries Friday morning has led to child abuse charges against his mother and her boyfriend, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the area of Nippersink Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Fox Lake after a local business employee reported seeing a child wearing only underwear with blood on his face and welts, bruises and scratches across his body.

Police said officers met with the employee and the 11-year-old boy, who was taken into protective custody and brought to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Officers then went to the boy’s home in the 30 block of East Grand Avenue, where they spoke with his mother, 34-year-old Pricilla Marshall, and took her into custody.

Two other children, ages 1 and 2, were found inside the home and appeared unharmed, police said. They were taken into protective custody, along with two other brothers who were at school at the time.

All five children were brought to the Lake County Child Advocacy Center in Gurnee for medical evaluations and forensic interviews. The children have since been placed in the temporary care of an extended family member.

Police said the investigation found the 11-year-old had been abused over multiple years by Marshall and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Cody Marion. The boy was allegedly struck with household objects, had dish soap poured into his mouth and ears, and was not allowed to attend school.

After forensic interviews were completed Friday, police returned to the family's home and took Marion into custody.

Pricilla P. Marshall and Cody R. Marion

Marshall and Marion were each charged with aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery causing bodily harm, domestic battery involving physical contact, and endangering the life or health of a child.

Both were held at the Fox Lake Police Department before being taken to the Lake County Jail on Saturday to appear before a judge, who ordered the couple to remain in custody.

What's next:

Marion was scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday, while Marshall is due in court again on Tuesday.