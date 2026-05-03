The Brief Meli Cafe & Juice Bar has closed its Greektwon location after 20 years. A sign on the door and a brief social media post thanked the community, but no reason for the closure was provided. The restaurant says it will continue operating at its other Chicago locations in River North and Printer's Row.



A longtime neighborhood staple in Chicago’s Greektown has unexpectedly shut its doors after two decades in business.

What we know:

Meli Café posted a notice on its door thanking customers for "20 wonderful years" and expressing gratitude to the community that supported the restaurant since it opened.

"To our loyal guests, neighbors, friends and community, thank you for supporting Meli Café for the past 20 years," the message read. "It has been our honor to serve you, celebrate with you and be part of so many special moments in Greektown."

The note continued, thanking patrons for shared breakfasts, coffee and memories, adding that "Greektown will always hold a special place in our story."

What we don't know:

The restaurant did not provide a reason for the closure.

What's next:

While the Greektown location has closed, the business indicated it will continue operating at its other Chicago locations, including in River North and Printer’s Row.