Palos Hills man charged in sexual assault after concert at Aragon Ballroom: officials

The Brief Palos Hills man Timothy O'Connell, 36, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman he met at an Aragon Ballroom concert. The victim told investigators she blacked out after accepting a drink from O'Connell and later woke up partially dressed at a Palos Hills home. Authorities say medical evidence and security footage supported the allegations. O'Connell was arrested Wednesday and placed on electronic monitoring.



A Palos Hills man has been charged after he sexually assaulted a woman he met at a concert, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

On April 20, the victim, who lives out of state, was attending a concert at the Aragon Ballroom when a man, later identified as Timothy O'Connell, offered her a drink. After the victim took a few sips, she says she could not recall anything that happened later that night.

She said she did remember the next morning when she woke up at a home in the 11100 block of Spathis Drive, partially dressed. O'Connell ordered her a ride back to her hotel, she said.

Timothy O'Connell, 36, of Palos Hills

The victim received medical attention when she returned home, and results indicated evidence of sexual assault, officials say.

Security camera footage showed O'Connell carrying the victim as he walked outside the Aragon Ballroom, as well as a car dropping the victim and O'Connell off at the Spathis Drive address later that night.

What's next:

O'Connell, 36, of Palos Hills, was arrested on Wednesday. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, officials say.

O'Connell has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault. He was also ordered to be on the electronic monitoring program.