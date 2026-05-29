47-year-old dies after car crashes into a tree in Geneva: police

The Brief A 47-year-old Geneva man, Joseph C. Fisher III, died after his Jeep Renegade crashed into a tree Thursday night on Crissey Avenue. Police said the vehicle veered off the road around 10 p.m.; Fisher was extricated and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the crash and said there is no indication impairment was a factor.



A 47-year-old man is dead after a single car crash in Geneva, Ill. on Thursday, according to police.

Police responded to a crash in the 1300 block of Crissey Avenue around 10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveling north on Crissey Avenue veered off the road and hit a tree on the east side of Crissey Avenue.

The driver, Joseph C. Fisher III of Geneva, was extricated from the car and transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Geneva Police and Kane County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident. Officials say there is no indication the driver was impaired.

A portion of Crissey Avenue was shut down for three hours during the investigation.