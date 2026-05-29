Chicago FBI shooting: New details in deadly agent-involved shooting on West Side

The Brief The FBI said agents stopped a vehicle occupied by people wanted in connection with a violent bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, leading to a shooting that left one person dead. The Cook County medical examiner identified the man who was killed as 25-year-old Abdulhafed Abdulhafed. Video obtained by FOX Chicago showed him sitting inside a vehicle before shots were fired. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and the FBI has not released the names of the agents involved. The incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division and remains under investigation.



The FBI has released new details about a shooting involving an agent on Chicago's West Side that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street.

What we know:

The FBI said Friday that agents stopped a vehicle occupied by people wanted in connection with a violent bank robbery. The encounter led to the shooting.

One person was killed. The Cook County medical examiner identified the man as 25-year-old Abdulhafed Abdulhafed.

Video obtained by FOX Chicago showed Abdulhafed sitting inside a vehicle before shots were fired.

"We get the video, it shows him in the car, not moving. They get to shooting, and they killed him," Abdulhafed's brother told FOX Chicago on Thursday.

nvestigators closed the street while they processed the scene. Dozens of evidence markers surrounded the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the shooting. The names of the FBI agents involved also have not been released.

What they're saying:

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the FBI said in part.

The investigation remains ongoing.