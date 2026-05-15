Pritzker's BUILD plan sparks fight with suburban mayors over housing, local control

The Brief Suburban mayors across Chicagoland are opposing Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed BUILD plan, arguing it would shift zoning power from local governments to the state. Supporters say the plan would reduce housing costs and speed up construction by easing zoning restrictions, allowing more multifamily housing and granny flats statewide. Critics warn the proposal could change community character and limit local control over development, while supporters argue Illinois needs more housing to address a statewide shortage.



Governor JB Pritzker’s proposed BUILD plan is sparking a growing battle over housing — and local control — in Illinois.

On Friday, a group of suburban mayors joined together in opposition to the sweeping legislative package.

What we know:

Introduced by Gov. Pritzker earlier this year, BUILD, which stands for "Building Up Illinois Developments", would largely shift zoning control from local governments to the state.

Supporters, including Illinois Realtors, say it would slash red tape, help lower housing costs, and expedite housing construction.

But many local leaders argue that stripping municipalities of zoning authority could change the look and feel of communities.

As part of the proposal, more residential units would be allowed on each lot, and granny flats would be legalized across the state. It's also possible that local governments could lose the ability to block certain multifamily housing projects.

Suburban mayors from across Chicagoland — including Libertyville, Palos Hills, Roselle, and Wheaton — met in Elmhurst to speak out against the plan on Friday.

"In DuPage County alone, thousands of housing units have already been approved and built; communities are expanding workforce and multifamily housing options. And local governments are actively planning for responsible local growth. This is the approach that works in our communities and one that our residents want to see," said Mayor David Pileski with the Village of Roselle.

"Preserving community character also means ensuring municipalities can responsibly manage infrastructure and long-term growth," said Mayor Donna Johnson of the Village of Libertyville. "A one-size-fits-all that is proposed by this legislation mandate from Springfield risks disrupting that balance."

"We understand where housing demands exist, what services are available, and how development decisions affect schools, transportation, and municipal budgets," added Mayor Bill Suess with the City of Wheaton.

"What works in one part of Illinois may not work in others," said Mayor Jerry Bennett with the City of Palos Hills.

What they're saying:

The nonprofit Abundant Housing Illinois supports Pritzker's BUILD plan and weighed in on the pushback. The organization advocates for abundant housing and sustainable and inclusive communities.

"At the local level, you're seeing such fierce opposition that the state has to step in because this is a regional issue; this is a statewide issue that affects almost 13 million people," said Jack Warren, operations lead of Abundant Housing Illinois. "If you've got folks that just don't want things to change in their municipalities, they're not seeing the forest from the trees. In this case, I think it's important that the state steps up because Illinois is lacking 225,000 housing units. And this is causing real suffering in real communities and real people's lives."

Warren adds that the proposal calls for "soft density."

"We're not going to have skyscrapers pop up in Barrington. It's going to be the things we see — say, in Lakeview or even in Evanston — two- and three-flats," Warren said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement:

"A coordinated, statewide approach is necessary to solve the housing affordability crisis. The current status quo has only deepened the housing shortage, so the time for action is now. BUILD doesn’t eliminate local control — it establishes minimum expectations and sets the floor in a coordinated way to meet every locality’s housing needs, all while ensuring the enhancement and preservation of each town’s character. Governor Pritzker’s BUILD plan comprehensively addresses Illinois’ housing affordability crisis by removing unnecessary barriers to development and creating clear pathways for the construction of accessible, affordable homes."

What's next:

There are currently no upcoming public hearings scheduled for the proposed BUILD plan. However, we're told discussions are taking place behind closed doors in Springfield.