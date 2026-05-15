Two injured in Aurora parking Lot shooting: police

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting Friday morning in a parking lot near the 2000 block of West Downer Place in Aurora. Police said one 25-year-old victim was found near Downer Place and Edgelawn Drive with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second gunshot victim later arrived at another hospital. Nearby schools and childcare centers were temporarily placed on hold-in-place status as Aurora police investigated and searched for suspects.



Two men were injured in a shooting in an Aurora parking lot on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 9:33 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of W. Downer Place. Initial reports said the shooting occurred between two people associated with at least two vehicles in a parking lot area.

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Downer Place and Edgelawn Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he later left the hospital on his own.

A short time later, a second man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at another local hospital for treatment. An investigation revealed the two incidents were related.

Aurora Police are investigating the incident and searching for involved subjects and evidence.

Due to the location of the incident, several nearby schools and childcare facilities were temporarily placed on hold-in-place status out of an abundance of caution, according to officials.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip should contact Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or at www.p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.