Southern Illinois woman becomes millionaire after $10 scratch-off win

The Brief A Granite City woman won $1 million on a $10 Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket purchased at Curly’s Corner Market. Cynthia discovered the win during a work break and said she was so shocked her husband thought she was joking. She plans to use the money for home upgrades, a new car, Disney trips with her grandchildren, and a honeymoon in France; the store also receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.



A woman from southern Illinois is the latest Illinois Lottery millionaire after winning $1M on a $10 scratch-off ticket that she says she purchased at her favorite local store, according to officials.

What we know:

Cynthia, of Granite City, Ill., purchased her ticket at Curly's Corner Market, located at 527 Maryville Road, where she says she goes in almost every day and the staff know her by name.

Cynthia says she found out she won during a work break.

"I had to look twice to make sure I wasn’t seeing things," she recalled. "One of my coworkers even checked in on me—I started shaking."

Cynthia says her husband didn't believe her at first.

"He thought I was pranking him because I could barely get the words out," Cynthia laughed. "It still feels like a dream."

And her friends at the store were happy for her too.

"I called him, and he said, ‘No way—we were just talking about retirement,’" she said.

Her favorite store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cynthia wants to use her winnings to make home improvements, buy a new car, take her grandchildren to Disney, and enjoy a long-awaited honeymoon.

"My husband and I have been married for 17 years but never had a honeymoon," she said. "You bet we’re going to one of the most romantic places in the world—France."

This year, nearly 22 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, with players claiming more than 606 million in prizes.