Lane closures expected as Naperville resumes Ogden Avenue water main project

The Brief Naperville crews will continue water main replacement work on Ogden and Washington streets through October. Drivers should expect weekday lane reductions and delays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting the week of May 18. The project replaces aging pipes, hydrants, and valves, with possible temporary water service disruptions.



Next week, crews will continue the work of replacing the water main on Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Wright Street and Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road, according to Naperville officials.

Travelers should expect lane reductions and increased travel time due to the work being done in Naperville starting the week of May 18. According to officials, the work is scheduled to continue through October.

Work will occur Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews may need to work past 3:30, but should be off site by 5 p.m.

The water main pipe, that was installed in the 1950s and 1960s, has reached the end of its lifespan. Last spring, work began on replacing the pipe but was paused during the fall and winter seasons. Water valves, hydrants, and services will also be replaced.

What's next:

After this work is finished, the second phase will begin of replacing the pipes on Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Naper North High School. It's unclear when this next phase will begin.

Officials say there may be occasional disruptions to water service during the work.

For more information about the construction and for maps, visit naperville.il.us.