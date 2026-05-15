Baby girl stabbed to death in Chicago home, 'known offender' jumps from window: police
CHICAGO - A baby girl was stabbed to death Friday morning inside a Southwest Side home, according to Chicago police.
Infant girl fatally stabbed in Chicago home
What we know:
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 59th Street in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.
Police said a "known offender" stabbed the infant in the chest while inside a residence. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died.
Police on scene after a baby girl was stabbed to death inside a Gage Park home.
During the incident, the offender jumped from an upper-level window and suffered injuries, according to police. The person was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was later stabilized.
Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and charges were pending.
What we don't know:
Police have not confirmed the relationship between the child and the offender, and it remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.
What's next:
Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.