Baby girl stabbed to death in Chicago home, 'known offender' jumps from window: police

The Brief An infant girl died after being stabbed Friday morning inside a home in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. Police said the suspect, described as a known offender, was injured after jumping from an upper-level window and is in custody. Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related, and charges are pending.



A baby girl was stabbed to death Friday morning inside a Southwest Side home, according to Chicago police.

Infant girl fatally stabbed in Chicago home

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 59th Street in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a "known offender" stabbed the infant in the chest while inside a residence. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died.

Police on scene after a baby girl was stabbed to death inside a Gage Park home.

During the incident, the offender jumped from an upper-level window and suffered injuries, according to police. The person was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was later stabilized.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and charges were pending.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the child and the offender, and it remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related. Area One detectives are investigating.