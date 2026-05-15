I-65 semi crash leaves 3 dead, 2 critically hurt in Hobart

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Hobart Fire Department)

The Brief Three people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 65 Friday morning. Two other people suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Investigators have not yet released the cause of the deadly crash.



Three people were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash on Interstate 65 early Friday morning in Hobart.

What we know:

The Hobart Fire Department responded to the crash between a car and a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of I-65.

Three people were found dead at the scene while one person was taken by a medical helicopter to a regional trauma center. An ambulance took another person to a local hospital for treatment.

A reconstruction team and the coroner's officer were called to the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident, as well as the first responders who worked through this difficult call," Hobart Fire officials said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The ages and names of those injured in the crash have not been released. No details have been given on what caused the crash.