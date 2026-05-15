Aurora shooting investigation: Police ask residents to avoid area

The Brief Aurora police are investigating a shooting near the 2000 block of West Downer Place. Officers asked residents and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.



Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Aurora that prompted road closures and a continued law enforcement presence near the city’s west side.

What we know:

Aurora police said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of the 2000 block of West Downer Place, where an investigation remains ongoing.

Police said portions of the area may remain temporarily restricted while officers process the scene and gather evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information about possible victims, suspects or what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.