Aurora school board member accused of grooming, sexually abusing minor over several years

The Brief An Aurora school board member faces felony charges tied to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Police say Michael Robert Herbert used a trusted relationship to groom the victim over several years. The investigation is ongoing with more charges possible as there may be additional victims.



A local man who serves on the school board of Aurora Christian Schools is facing 10 felony charges after police said he sexually abused a minor over several years.

Aurora school board member faces sex crime charges

What we know:

According to police, 55-year-old Michael Robert Herbert was charged Thursday after an investigation into allegations of long-term child sexual abuse.

Michael Robert Herbert | APD

Police said the investigation began in December 2025 when a man in his 20s reported that he had been sexually abused by Herbert beginning when he was an early teenager.

Herbert allegedly used a trusted relationship to groom and abuse the victim over several years in Aurora and other jurisdictions, police said. He is accused of providing gifts, money and other incentives as part of the manipulation and abuse.

As police investigated, they said they uncovered information suggesting Herbert may have had similar interactions with other juvenile male victims.

Following a review by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Herbert was charged with:

Involuntary sexual servitude of a minor under 17, a Class X felony

Criminal sexual assault involving a supervisory role victim over 13 and under 17 (four counts), Class 1 felonies

Involuntary sexual servitude of a minor ages 17 to 18, a Class 1 felony

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse where the defendant was more than five years older (three counts), Class 2 felonies

Possession of child sexual abuse material by computer, a Class 3 felony

What's next:

Herbert was taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center for a detention hearing on Friday.

Police said they are continuing to review electronic evidence and conduct interviews, and that additional charges could be filed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who believes they may have had contact with Herbert under similar circumstances is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.