Police in Chicago suburb search for owner of horse found wandering

The Brief Park Forest police said a horse was found wandering near Western Avenue and Steger Road. Officers are asking the public to help identify the horse’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.



Police in Chicago's south suburbs are asking for the public’s help after a horse was found wandering Friday morning.

Park Forest police seek horse owner

What we know:

The Park Forest Police Department said the horse was found near Western Avenue and Steger Road, and that they are trying to locate the animal’s owner.

Horse found wandering Friday morning in Park Forest.

What they're saying:

"Please share this post to help reunite the horse with its owner," police said on Facebook.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows who the horse belongs to is asked to contact Park Forest PD at 708-748-4701.