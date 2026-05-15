Gov. Pritzker treated for minor complication following medical procedure

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker experienced a minor complication following a recent urology procedure. The governor was treated at a Springfield hospital Wednesday night before returning home. Pritzker resumed a full work schedule Thursday, according to his office.



Gov. JB Pritzker experienced a minor complication following a recent urology procedure but has since returned to work, according to his office.

What we know:

A spokesperson said Pritzker was treated by a doctor at a Springfield hospital late Wednesday night after the complication developed. Officials said he later returned home.

Despite the medical issue, the governor resumed his normal schedule Thursday.

According to the statement, Pritzker spent the day meeting with legislators, staff members and residents across Illinois.

Pritzker previously underwent a "routine out-patient urology procedure" on May 3 and took the following week off to rest, according to his office.

What we don't know:

The governor’s office did not release additional details about the procedure or the nature of the complication.