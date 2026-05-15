Billy Goat Tavern owner Sam Sianis dies at 91, restaurant says

The Brief Sam Sianis, the longtime owner of Chicago’s iconic Billy Goat Tavern, has died. The restaurant announced Sianis passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday morning surrounded by family. Sianis is remembered as a Chicago legend known for his work ethic, love for the city and devotion to the tavern.



Sam Sianis, the longtime owner of the iconic Billy Goat Tavern and one of Chicago’s most recognizable restaurateurs, has died at 91, the restaurant announced Friday.

What they're saying:

Billy Goat Tavern said Sianis passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday morning while surrounded by his family.

Sam Sianis | Getty

In a statement, the tavern described Sianis as "a Chicago legend" whose dedication to the restaurant and the city made him a cultural icon.

"Sam was more than a restaurateur," the statement said. "His tireless work ethic, devotion to his beloved Tavern, and deep love for this city made him a cultural icon and an inspiration to all who knew him."

The tavern also highlighted Sianis’ role as a family man and friend.

"Above all, he was a devoted family man and a cherished friend to countless people whose lives he touched," the statement said. "Loved by many, he will be deeply missed. May his memory be eternal."

The backstory:

Billy Goat Tavern has long been one of Chicago’s best-known restaurants and cultural landmarks, drawing locals, tourists and celebrities alike.

The tavern became nationally famous for its "Cheezborger" catchphrase and its connection to "Saturday Night Live" sketches inspired by the restaurant.