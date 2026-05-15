Man critically wounded in Chicago's Austin neighborhood shooting: police

The Brief A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Police said the victim was standing near the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Division Street when an unknown suspect opened fire around 12:19 p.m. The suspect fled westbound on Division Street and remains at large as Area Five detectives investigate.



A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Friday, according to Chicago police.

Around 12:19 p.m., a 40-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5800 block of W. Division when he was hit by gunfire from an unknown male suspect, police say.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene westbound on Division but was not caught.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.