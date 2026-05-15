Man critically wounded in Chicago's Austin neighborhood shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Friday, according to Chicago police.
Around 12:19 p.m., a 40-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5800 block of W. Division when he was hit by gunfire from an unknown male suspect, police say.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene westbound on Division but was not caught.
Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.