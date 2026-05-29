Mother calls for police action after man exposes himself to her 2-year-old near Buckingham Fountain

The Brief A Chicago mother says a man exposed himself to her 2-year-old son Wednesday night while they were visiting Buckingham Fountain to watch fireworks. Estella Jordan said she confronted the suspect, who fled before police arrived; officers were unable to locate him. Jordan says she has struggled to file an official report and is urging authorities to investigate, review surveillance footage, and increase accountability.



A Chicago mother says she is demanding answers after a man allegedly exposed himself to her 2-year-old son while the family was visiting Buckingham Fountain on Wednesday night.

Estella Jordan says she brought her son to the area to enjoy the evening and watch fireworks when the incident occurred shortly after they arrived.

"We just entered the fountain area; I was recording him," Jordan said. "As I’m recording, I see a guy walk up. He exposed himself to my son."

Jordan says she initially froze in shock while continuing to record the scene, but quickly realized she needed to focus on keeping her child safe.

"My son was still riding his tricycle behind me," she said. "I was just trying to figure out what to do, but I had to remember my son was with me."

She says she yelled at the man, who then fled the area. Jordan immediately called 911 but says responding officers were unable to locate the suspect.

According to Jordan, she was later told she could file a report through 311 but has struggled to reach anyone to formally document the incident.

"They said they would transfer me to an officer, but I kept getting put on hold for long periods and never got a response," she said. "It’s been days."

Jordan says she is frustrated by what she describes as a lack of follow-up and is calling for an official police report ensuring the incident is documented.

"I want something done about it," she said. "If this happened to my child, it could happen to someone else’s."

She also expressed concern about the suspect’s behavior and location, saying he appeared to come from a secluded, bush-covered area and left the scene on foot, disappearing toward Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Jordan described the suspect as an older white man wearing a maroon shirt and tan pants, with balding hair.

She says the experience has left her shaken and unable to stop replaying the moment in her mind.

"I can’t even close my eyes without seeing it," she said.

What's next:

Jordan is now urging authorities to formally take her statement and review any available surveillance footage from the busy lakefront area, which she believes may have captured the incident.

Fox Chicago reached out to the Chicago Park District regarding police patrols and security in the area but has not yet received a response.