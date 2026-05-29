Customer throws banana split at ice cream shop employee in Plainfield, police say
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An ice cream shop employee got a banana split thrown at their head on Memorial Day, according to Plainfield Police.
Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Hazel Marie's on May 25. While on route, the officers received word that the man who allegedly threw a banana split at an employee's head had left the shop.
The employee said a male customer threw a banana split at her, and it hit her in the face, according to police.
The employee did not want to pursue charges but also didn't' want the customer to return to the store.
After reviewing the surveillance, officers couldn't identify the suspect involved in the incident. They advised the employee to call police if the customer returned.
What they're saying:
Tammy Barvian, the owner of Hazel Marie's, said she chased the suspect but did not get any answers as to why he threw the sundae. She also said employees ran to catch the suspect and wrote down his license plate number to share with police.
She said she thinks the customer was annoyed that the employee incorrectly called out his name when the banana split was ready.
In a recent social media video, Barvian apologized to customers for the long wait times over the holiday weekend, but said she has amazing employees who are doing well.
What's next:
Barvaian said she is turning the ugly scene around, holding a BYOB Bring Your Own Banana Sundae Funday this weekend to start a new foundation to combat bullying in the Plainfield area.
The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox Chicago's Joanie Lum as well as Plainfield Police Department.