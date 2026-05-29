CTA crime: Man stabbed on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A CTA rider was stabbed during a fight with another man on a Red Line train Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.
CTA Red Line stabbing
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 10:50 p.m. on a train near the Morse Red Line station in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police.
Police said the victim, a 56-year-old man, was scuffling with the suspect when they pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed him in the hand.
The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.