CTA crime: Man stabbed on Red Line train

The Brief A 56-year-old CTA rider was stabbed in the hand during a fight on a Red Line train Thursday night near the Morse station. Police said the suspect pulled out a sharp object during the scuffle before fleeing the scene. The victim was hospitalized in good condition as detectives investigate.



A CTA rider was stabbed during a fight with another man on a Red Line train Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.

CTA Red Line stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 10:50 p.m. on a train near the Morse Red Line station in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the victim, a 56-year-old man, was scuffling with the suspect when they pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed him in the hand.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Area Three detectives are investigating.