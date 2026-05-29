Chicago weather: Warm sunshine continues as beach hazards develop

The Brief Warm and sunny weather will continue Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s, though it will stay cooler near the lake. A beach hazard statement is in effect Saturday for Cook and Lake counties due to possible rip currents and waves up to 5 feet. Dry, sunny conditions and mild to warm temperatures are expected to continue through next week.



Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s, cooler lakeside. Tomorrow, we have a beach hazard for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois. Waves to 5 ft and rip currents are possible.

Chicago weekend weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s, cooler lakeside.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We continue with sunny conditions and mild to warm temperatures into next week!

Monday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Thursday is looking to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.