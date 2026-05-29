Teen charged in back-to-back attacks on CTA rider, 12-year-old girl downtown

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two separate aggravated battery attacks in downtown Chicago last month. Police said the teen took part in beating a man aboard a CTA train before allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl about 30 minutes later. The suspect was arrested Wednesday by the Citywide Robbery Task Force.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two violent attacks that happened within about 30 minutes of each other in downtown Chicago last month.

What we know:

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning in the 8100 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Investigators said the teen was identified as one of the offenders involved in the beating of a 35-year-old man aboard a CTA train around 9:30 p.m. on April 14 near the Roosevelt station.

Police said the teen is also charged in connection with a separate aggravated battery involving a 12-year-old girl about 30 minutes later in the 600 block of South State Street.

The suspect was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of aggravated battery involving a transit passenger.

No additional details about the victims’ injuries or the circumstances surrounding the attacks were immediately available.