Explosion sparks massive fire at Stickney industrial plant

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The Brief An explosion and fire at the Koppers plant in Stickney sent a large plume of smoke into the air Wednesday evening after the top of a petroleum distillate storage tank blew off. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded, but all employees were accounted for and no injuries or hazardous air quality issues were reported. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.



A large fire broke out Wednesday evening after an explosion at an industrial plant in suburban Stickney, sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky and prompting shelter-in-place precautions for nearby residents and a local college.

Stickney industrial plant explosion

What we know:

The explosion happened around 6:07 p.m. at the Koppers Inc. Stickney Plant, located at 3900 Laramie Ave., according to the Stickney Fire Department.

Fire crews responding to the scene reported seeing heavy smoke while still en route and called for additional resources before arriving. Firefighters later discovered a large storage tank with its top blown off and flames billowing from it.

Officials said the fire involved petroleum distillate stored inside the tank.

Firefighters immediately began suppression efforts and requested the Chicago Fire Department’s Foam Task Force because of the materials burning at the site.

At the height of the response, crews used two elevated master streams, two handlines and specialized foam equipment to battle the fire.

Officials said the blaze remained confined to a single storage tank and did not pose a danger to nearby neighborhoods. Winds pushed smoke away from residential areas, traveling from northeast to southwest.

As a precaution, residents nearby and people at Morton College were advised to shelter in place while hazardous materials crews monitored air quality around the facility and surrounding community.

Authorities confirmed all employees at the facility were accounted for and no injuries were reported. No hazardous air quality readings were detected during the incident.

Some crews began clearing the scene around 7:30 p.m., with the final units leaving shortly after 9 p.m. Firefighters remained on site for roughly three hours coordinating with plant management to ensure the area was safe before turning the scene back over to Koppers personnel.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation by Koppers officials.