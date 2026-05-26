Kankakee County corrections officer killed in Momence crash identified

The Brief Corrections Officer Luis Barrera died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Momence, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. Momence police said the vehicle struck a tree near Maple and Washington streets around 2 a.m. Two people died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in critical condition, including one person airlifted for treatment.



The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Corrections Officer Luis Barrera, who died over the weekend in a crash in Momence.

What we know:

Momence police said emergency crews responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the area of Maple and Washington streets for a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that struck a tree.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition, including one person who was airlifted from the scene for emergency medical treatment.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office later identified one of the people killed as Barrera.

Officer Luis Barrera | Provided

Barrera had served with Kankakee County since February 2025 as a corrections officer, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency also said he was a member of the Armed Forces and was known for his commitment to serving others and the community.

What they're saying:

"This is a tremendous loss for our agency and for all who know Officer Barrera," Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement. "We ask that you keep Officer Barrera’s family, friends, coworkers, and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Momence police also asked the community to keep the families and everyone affected by the crash in their thoughts and prayers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by Momence police.

The sheriff’s office asked for privacy for Barrera’s family and others as they grieve the loss.