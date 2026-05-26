Sketch released of suspect wanted for sexually assaulting woman in LaBagh Woods

article

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a wooded area of LaBagh Woods. The woman was hospitalized after the attack and has since been released. Authorities released a sketch of the suspect and increased patrols in the preserve as the investigation continues.



Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend in LaBagh Woods.

Sketch released of sexual assault suspect

What we know:

The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday off-trail in a heavily wooded area in the eastern side of the preserve, roughly 500 feet from the parking lot.

The 29-year-old woman who was attacked was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital and has since been released.

On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a white male about 6 feet tall with a long brown and blond beard reaching to his chest. He was wearing a dark shirt, a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses and a zip-up black jacket with a red stripe on the shoulder.

Forest Preserves police have been canvassing the area along with Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's police. Forest Preserves police have increased car patrols and ATV and bicycle patrols in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Cook County dispatch at (847) 635-1188.