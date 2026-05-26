Suburban Chicago man pulled gun on officers during traffic stop, police say

The Brief Hoffman Estates police said an Elgin man pulled a handgun on officers during a May 14 traffic stop. Officers said they were trying to arrest the man for driving on a suspended license when the confrontation happened. The suspect now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault of a peace officer.



A suburban man is accused of pulling a gun on police officers during a traffic stop in Chicago's northwest suburbs earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:41 p.m. on May 14 in the 5700 block of River Birch Drive in Hoffman Estates.

Police said an officer stopped a motorcycle in a driveway that was being driven on a public roadway without valid registration.

During the investigation, officers determined the driver, identified as 25-year-old Dhruv Patel of Elgin, was driving with a suspended license.

Dhruv Patel

According to police, officers attempted to take Patel into custody when he pulled a handgun from his sweater and tried to point it at officers.

Police said officers maintained physical control of Patel until more officers arrived. They then disarmed Patel and took him into custody.

Minor injuries to officers were reported, and Patel was not injured but taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

He was charged Monday with seven felonies:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm

Aggravated assault of a peace officer (two counts)

Aggravated resisting arrest (four counts)

What's next:

Patel was due in court Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.