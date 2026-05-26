Chicago police: Teen killed, two men critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was killed and two men were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire on South Throop Street. The two older victims drove to another location on South Ashland Avenue after the shooting before getting medical help.



A teenager was killed and two men were critically wounded after someone opened fire Tuesday morning on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Throop Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old was outside while a 61-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped nearby. An unknown person then got out of the SUV and fired shots, striking all three victims.

Shooting in Back of the Yards leaves teen boy dead, two men critically injured.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

The two men who were inside the vehicle drove to the 5000 block of South Ashland Avenue after the shooting before receiving medical help.

The 61-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 55-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was also taken to Stroger in critical.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.