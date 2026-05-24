Police search for suspect in sexual assault at LaBagh Woods: officials

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a wooded area of LaBagh Woods in Cook County. The suspect is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a long brown-and-blond beard; the attack happened roughly 500 feet from the parking lot around 12:30 p.m. The victim was treated and released from Swedish Covenant Hospital, and authorities are increasing patrols in the area while asking anyone with information to call 847-635-1188.



Police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in a forest preserve on Saturday afternoon, according to the Forest Preserves of Cook County Police.

Around 12:30 p.m. a white man, about 6-feet-tall with a long brown and blond beard, allegedly sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman in LaBagh Woods, police say. The incident occurred in a heavily wooded area on the eastern side of the preserve, about 500 feet from the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Cook County dispatch at 847-635-1188,

The Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Police will assist with the investigation, and most car patrols, ATVs, and bicycle patrols will be in the area, officials say.