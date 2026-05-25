Thousands of bees swarm Chicago front yard, turning neighbors' panic into awe

The Brief Thousands of bees swarmed in a front yard on Chicago's South Side, causing panic among neighbors. A local beekeeper arrived to safely remove them and explained it was all part of the bees' natural behavior. While the bees briefly delayed a family’s plans for a backyard cookout, they said it was worth it for the unforgettable experience.



What started as an ordinary afternoon on Chicago’s South Side quickly turned into a scene neighbors say they’ll never forget.

A massive swarm of bees estimated at 4,000 to 5,000 suddenly appeared in the front yard of a neighborhood home, drawing stunned residents out onto sidewalks and porches as the buzzing cloud settled near the house.

What we know:

"At first, we were terrified," homeowner Wanda Ballard said. "I’m expecting three to five bees, not three to five thousand."

Ballard said the swarm appeared within minutes while her family was away shopping. Her son called to warn them that something unusual was happening outside the house.

"He said, ‘There’s a hive in the yard,’" Ballard recalled. "We thought he was joking at first. Then he sent a video."

Neighbors watched the swarm gather in real time, describing the scene as both alarming and mesmerizing.

Fortunately, the bees were not aggressive. Local beekeeper Jana Kinsman, founder of Bike a Bee, arrived to safely remove the swarm and explained that what looked frightening was actually a natural part of a honeybee colony’s life cycle.

"So a swarm is when the old queen and half the population leaves the original hive," Kinsman explained. "They land somewhere temporarily while scout bees search for a new home."

Kinsman, who has been keeping bees in Chicago for about 15 years, said swarming bees are typically much calmer than people expect because they are not defending honey, young bees, or a hive.

"They’re actually very docile during this stage," she said. "You can often pick them up with your hands."

Without wearing a full protective bee suit, Kinsman carefully gathered the bees into a transport box while curious neighbors watched and recorded video from nearby sidewalks.

But not every bee made the trip immediately.

Roughly 500 bees were still circling the property after the main swarm was removed, many of them scout bees returning from their search for a new hive location.

So Kinsman left behind a special bee box outside the home, hoping the remaining insects would follow the scent of their colony back inside.

"The goal is to reunite them with the rest of their family," Kinsman said.

As the remaining bees buzzed around the box, the loud hum echoed down the block, the sound of thousands of insects communicating and reorganizing after the move.

Kinsman said she plans to bring the colony back to her apiary in West Englewood, where she will help the bees establish a permanent hive with honeycomb, water access, and room to grow.

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Despite concerns about declining bee populations nationwide, Kinsman said urban environments like Chicago can actually provide healthy conditions for pollinators because of the city’s diverse plant life.

"In Chicago, we get multi floral honey because we have such a diverse planting of street trees, clovers, and flowers," she said. "It creates a much richer diet for the bees."

For Ballard, the experience shifted from fear to fascination.

"I actually feel honored that they came to our house," she said. "It helped us better understand nature and the role bees play in the environment."

The unexpected visitors also became a neighborhood attraction, with residents stopping to take photos, ask questions, and watch the rescue unfold.

"It got everybody excited and interested," Ballard said. "You don’t usually see something like this in the city."

And while the bee swarm briefly delayed the family’s plans for a backyard cookout, Ballard said it was worth it for the unforgettable experience.

"It’s been unbelievable," she said.