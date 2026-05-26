Patron at Gurnee motel attacked workers with bat during dispute, police say

The Brief A dispute at a north suburban motel turned violent when a patron struck a clerk with a baseball bat, police said. When other employees tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly struck them with the bat as well. The suspect, Cameron Scott, was charged with aggravated battery.



A dispute at a motel in north suburban Gurnee turned violent late Tuesday morning when a suspect allegedly used a bat to beat a female clerk and other workers.

What we know:

Officers were called to the business in the 3700 block of Grand Ave. a little before 11 a.m. for a report of a disturbance, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

Investigators learned that the staff at the business called 911 after a patron named Cameron R. Scott, 35, got into an argument with a clerk, police said.

Scott went behind the counter and entered a restricted area of the business where the argument continued. The clerk tried to retrieve a baseball bat from beneath the counter.

Scott then allegedly punched the female clerk in the head, police said. He then allegedly got the baseball bat and used it to hit the clerk as well.

Other employees heard the disturbance and responded. Scott allegedly charged at them and began hitting them with the bat as well.

During the attack, one male employee was hit in the head with the bat.

The employees eventually restrained Scott until officers arrived. The officers found the group in the parking lot of the business. The employees were holding Scott on the ground, and he was seen holding a metal baseball bat.

Three employees were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center for evaluation of their injuries. Scott was also taken to the hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained during the incident.

Lake County prosecutors approved two counts of aggravated battery against Scott, police said.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.