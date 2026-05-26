Chicago police search for man accused of spitting liquid on CTA rider

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of spitting a liquid onto a CTA bus rider. The incident happened April 19 in the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD.



Police are searching for a man accused of spitting a liquid onto a CTA bus rider last month on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. April 19 on a CTA bus in the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was sitting on the bus when the suspect spat a liquid onto them. Detectives are investigating the case as an aggravated battery.

Police released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Man accused of spitting liquid onto CTA bus rider in April 2026. (CPD)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the incident and what kind of liquid was involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK22400.