Suburban man charged in fatal 2025 Chicago shooting

The Brief A Riverdale man was charged in a fatal shooting from August 2025 on Chicago's West Side. Police said Keon Slater shot a 22-year-old man after a traffic accident in Humboldt Park. The victim, identified as Martin Guerreo, later died at Stroger Hospital.



A suburban man has been arrested nine months after police say he fatally shot a 22-year-old man following a traffic accident on the city's West Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said 37-year-old Keon Slater, of Riverdale, was arrested Sunday in the south suburb.

Keon Slater | CPD

According to police, Slater was identified as the person responsible for the fatal shooting that happened about 1:46 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2025, in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the 22-year-old victim, later identified as Martin Guerrero, was traveling in a vehicle when he became involved in a traffic accident. Then, another car that was not involved in the crash pulled alongside Guerrero's vehicle.

Slater allegedly got out of that car armed with a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Guerrero several times in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Chicago firefighters treated Guerrero at the scene before transporting him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He died hours later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Slater has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Slater allegedly shot and killed Guerrero.

What's next:

Slater is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.