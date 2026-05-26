Lollapalooza reveals 2026 aftershows – Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun among performers
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is giving fans even more chances to catch their favorite artists with the release of its official 2026 aftershow lineup.
What we know:
This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more.
The aftershows are scheduled to take place at venues throughout the city following festival performances in Grant Park.
What's next:
Fans can purchase aftershow tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. CST by clicking here.
The Source: This article contains information from Lollapalooza.