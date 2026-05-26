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Lollapalooza reveals 2026 aftershows – Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun among performers

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Published  May 26, 2026 2:33 PM CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago
Lollapalooza 2026 lineup revealed: Headliners, surprises and rising stars | ChicagoNOW

Lollapalooza 2026 lineup revealed: Headliners, surprises and rising stars | ChicagoNOW

The Lollapalooza 2026 lineup is finally here. We’re breaking down the biggest headliners, expected names, surprise picks and rising artists to watch. 

The Brief

    • Lollapalooza announced its official 2026 aftershow lineup featuring artists including Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun, Ethel Cain and Yungblud.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
    • The four-day festival returns to Grant Park from July 30 through Aug. 2.

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is giving fans even more chances to catch their favorite artists with the release of its official 2026 aftershow lineup. 

What we know:

This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more. 

The aftershows are scheduled to take place at venues throughout the city following festival performances in Grant Park. 

What's next:

Fans can purchase aftershow tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. CST by clicking here. 

The Source: This article contains information from Lollapalooza.

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