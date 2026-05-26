Lollapalooza reveals 2026 aftershows – Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun among performers

The Brief Lollapalooza announced its official 2026 aftershow lineup featuring artists including Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun, Ethel Cain and Yungblud. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. The four-day festival returns to Grant Park from July 30 through Aug. 2.



Lollapalooza is giving fans even more chances to catch their favorite artists with the release of its official 2026 aftershow lineup.

What we know:

This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more.

The aftershows are scheduled to take place at venues throughout the city following festival performances in Grant Park.

What's next:

Fans can purchase aftershow tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. CST by clicking here.