Lollapalooza 2026 lineup: Everything you need to know

The Brief Lollapalooza 2026 runs July 30 through Aug. 2 in Grant Park, featuring 170+ artists across eight stages. The full lineup was released Tuesday. Fans can expect a mix of major headliners, emerging artists and multiple ticket tiers.



One of the biggest music festivals in the world is gearing up for another summer takeover.

Lollapalooza has dropped its 2026 lineup, giving fans a first look at who will rock Grant Park this summer.

What we know:

The four-day festival returns to downtown Chicago from July 30 through Aug., bringing more than 170 artists across eight stages.

With the full lineup released today, organizers say fans can expect the same genre-spanning mix that has made Lollapalooza a global staple.

The backstory:

Lollapalooza first launched in 1991 as a farewell tour for the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction. What started as a traveling festival has since transformed into a multi-genre music powerhouse.

Since 2005, it has called Chicago’s Grant Park home – drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year and cementing itself as one of the city’s signature summer events.

When is Lollapalooza 2026:

The festival runs July 30 through Aug. 2 in Grant Park.

What to expect:

Previous lineups have featured artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar – setting the bar high for 2026.

Beyond the music, Lollapalooza is known for its food vendors, art installations and skyline views that make it a full-on Chicago experience.

Lollapalooza tickets:

Lollapalooza is offering guaranteed lowest-price four-day tickets during a one-hour resale starting Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. CT. Prices will increase at 11 a.m. when the public on-sale begins.

Ticket tiers will include:

General Admission (GA): Access to all public festival areas

GA+: Expedited entry and access to select lounges

VIP: Premium viewing areas, lounges and upgraded food and drink options

Platinum: All-inclusive access with exclusive perks like concierge service and front-of-stage viewing.

Lolla Insider: All-inclusive access, concierge, private golf cart transportation, pre-festival reception and more.

Transportation:

Getting to Grant Park is relatively easy using public transit.

The CTA’s Red, Orange and Green Lines all service the Loop, with stops like State/Lake and Harrison within walking distance. Buses, rideshares, biking and walking are also popular options.

Lollapalooza 2026 lineup:

Learn more at Lollapalooza.com.