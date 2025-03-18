Lollapalooza 2025 lineup: Everything you need to know

The Brief Lollapalooza, one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, has announced their 2025 lineup. The four-day festival will be held July 31 to August 3. Tickets for Lollapalooza typically go on sale several months before the event.



What we know:

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza in Chicago's Grant Park include Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii.

This year's festival will run from July 31 to August 3, with more than 170 acts scheduled to play across eight stages.

Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or planning your first trip to the event, here's a guide to lineup, ticket information, and everything else you need to know.

General view of the crowd on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Legato/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The backstory:

Lollapalooza first started in 1991 as a farewell tour for the alternative rock band Jane's Addiction. It has since evolved into a multi-genre festival known for breaking boundaries and showcasing diverse acts.

In 2005, Lollapalooza found a permanent home in Grant Park, where it has remained one of the city's most celebrated events.

When is Lollapalooza 2025:

The four-day festival will be held July 31 to August 3.

What to expect:

Past lineups have featured world-renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica, and Harry Styles. Expect a blend of headliners, emerging talent, and crowd favorites to make Lollapalooza 2025 a can't-miss event.

Festival-goers are seen on day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Lollapalooza Tickets:

Lollapalooza will offer their lowest price on 4-day tickets on Thursday, March 20 at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. After that, ticket prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public on-sale begins.

The general ticket categories include:

General Admission (GA): The basic ticket that gives access to all public areas

GA+: Faster entry and access to exclusive areas

VIP: These tickets provide the highest level of access, including VIP lounges, exclusive food and beverage options and other premium experiences

Platinum: For those who want the ultimate experience, these passes come with special amenities such as backstage access and concierge services

When do tickets go on sale:

Tickets for Lollapalooza typically go on sale several months before the event. Visit the official website for dates and pricing.

Lollapalooza Transportation:

There are several transportation options for the show. The CTA offers bus and train route, with Grant Park being accessible via the Red, Orange, and Green Lines. The nearest station is State/Lake.

Ridesharing, walking and biking are also popular methods used. If you're coming from out of town, consider booking a hotel in downtown Chicago for easy access to transportation.

Lollapalooza Prohibited Items:

To ensure a safe experience for all, there are strict rules about what you can and cannot bring to the festival.

Prohibited Items:

Large backpacks and luggage

Alcohol (except for VIP ticket holders)

Drones

Weapons or illegal substances

Professional cameras or recording equipment

Approved Items:

Small backpacks or clear bags

Reusable water bottles

Sunscreen, lip balm and other personal care items

Phones, cameras (non-professional)

Portable charges

