Final phase of Kennedy Expressway construction project begins this week

The final round of construction on the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project will begin on Tuesday.

That means the inbound express lanes will be a fond memory, at least for a while.

The closure is expected to last through the fall.

Construction resumes

What to expect:

Two outbound I-90/94 lanes will close from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway, and it won’t be a quick fix, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

During this phase, the reversible lanes will open in the outbound direction, while two outbound lanes will be closed at a time until late fall.

IDOT said the reversible mid-gate entrance and exit will be closed during the first stage of construction. This closure means drivers who enter the express lanes cannot exit until they reach the Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue.

Anyone headed to O’Hare International Airport are also advised to stick to local lanes as the expressway won’t take them there.

What's next:

Ramp closures will also take place, so drivers shouldn’t expect their usual exits to be open.

The work also includes bridge repairs, pavement patching, and lighting upgrades.

IDOT said there will be detailed signs guiding drivers through the construction area and all the changes.