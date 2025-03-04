Lollapalooza announces official 2025 festival dates

One of Chicago's biggest summer music festivals has officially announced its return for 2025.

What we know:

Lollapalooza organizers announced Tuesday that Grant Park will once again host the four-day festival from July 31 to August 3. However, the lineup has not yet been revealed.

Last year, more than 170 national and international artists performed across eight stages, including SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, and others.

A general view of atmsophere during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when the official lineup will be released or which artists will perform at this year’s festival.

Organizers have also not yet announced when tickets will go on sale or how much they will cost. However, fans can sign up for text or email alerts on Lollapalooza’s official website to be among the first to know.

Last year, the festival’s lineup and ticket prices were unveiled on March 19.

What you can do:

Fans can visit Lollapalooza.com to sign up for ticket alerts.

The festival has also released a limited run of official merchandise on its website, with fans receiving 10% off their entire order by subscribing to email updates.