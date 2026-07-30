Missing Indiana man last seen in Chicago after hospital discharge located, police say

The Brief Sean Anderson, 55, has been found after being reported missing since July 16, Chicago police announced Thursday. Police have not released details about where Anderson was found or his condition. His disappearance drew widespread attention after his family said he was discharged from an Indiana hospital and transported to Chicago, where they say he was left without the care he needed.



An Indiana man who was reported missing in Chicago earlier this month after being discharged from a hospital has been found, authorities said.

Chicago police announced Thursday that 55-year-old Sean Anderson had been located. Authorities did not release details about where he was found or his condition.

Missing Indiana man with schizophrenia last seen in Chicago, family says

Missing Indiana man located

The backstory:

Anderson had been missing since July 16, according to his family. They said he lives with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, diabetes and high blood pressure.

His family said Anderson was discharged from NeuroBehavioral Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana, and transported by Uber to Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago.

According to his relatives, the mission was unable to accept Anderson because it could not provide the level of care he needed.

His family said Anderson was last reported seen July 24 near 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and in the area of 2241 S. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Missing persons reports were filed with police in Merrillville, Crown Point and Chicago.

What's next:

Police have not released additional information. The investigation remains ongoing, and more details are expected as they become available.