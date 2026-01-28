Taste of Chicago returns in July as city unveils 2026 events calendar

The Brief Taste of Chicago returns July 8-12 at Grant Park. Mayor Johnson called the festival season "a celebration of who we are as a city,"emphasizing community, local artists and Chicago's overall energy. Events run May through December, including farmers markets, parades, festivals and holiday programming.



Chicago residents got an early taste of summer Tuesday as city officials announced the 2026 festival calendar, with Taste of Chicago returning to its traditional July dates.

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the city’s festival season lineup, running from May through the holiday season.

One of the biggest announcements: Taste of Chicago is back in its original July dates, running Wednesday through Sunday, July 8-12, at Grant Park.

Other returning favorites include the Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago SummerDance, farmers markets and free outdoor concerts and films in Millennium Park.

What they're saying:

"Chicago’s festival season is a celebration of who we are as a city," Mayor Johnson said. "These events bring our neighborhoods together, lift up local artists and businesses, and invite the world to experience the energy that make Chicago an undeniable cultural destination."

What's next:

Chicagoans can mark their calendars for the 2026 schedule below:

Farmers Markets – May through Oct.

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade – May 23

Chicago Blues Festival – June 4-7

Millennium Park Summer Music Series – June 15 – Aug. 6

Millennium Park Summer Film Series – June 30 – Aug. 18

Taste of Chicago – July 8 – 12

Chicago Gospel Music Festival – July 24-25

Chicago SummerDance – July -Aug

Chicago Air and Water Show – Aug. 15- 16

Chicago House Musical Festival & Conference – Aug. 27- 30

Chicago Jazz Festival – Sept. 3-6

World Music Festival Chicago Sept.25 – Oct. 4

Chicago Made Music Showcase Finale – Oct. 24

City Holiday Events – Multiple dates

New Year’s Eve Celebration – Dec. 31

For updates and full programming, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.