Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after South Loop armed robbery

The Brief A 25-year-old man was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint early Wednesday in the South Loop. Police said the suspect took property from a 42-year-old woman on West Roosevelt Road before being arrested about 20 minutes later nearby. He also faces weapons charges and has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.



A man was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

Jayln Moore, 25, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon, both felonies.

Police said Moore took property from a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint around 2:30 a.m. in the first block of West Roosevelt Road. He was arrested 20 minutes later just blocks away near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.

In addition to the charges, Moore was issued a citation for possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

What's next:

Moore's detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.