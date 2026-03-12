Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after South Loop armed robbery
CHICAGO - A man was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.
What we know:
Jayln Moore, 25, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon, both felonies.
Police said Moore took property from a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint around 2:30 a.m. in the first block of West Roosevelt Road. He was arrested 20 minutes later just blocks away near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.
In addition to the charges, Moore was issued a citation for possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.
What's next:
Moore's detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.