Chicago ranked least trusted city for mechanics worldwide, study finds

The Brief Chicago ranked last out of 155 cities worldwide for mechanic trustworthiness. Six of the 10 lowest-ranked cities are in the United States. Researchers said the rankings reflect online review language, and not that trustworthy mechanics don’t exist in those cities.



Chicago has been named the city with the least trusted mechanics in the world, according to a new study.

What we know:

Scrap Car Comparison looked at car repair businesses in 155 cities worldwide, taking into account customer reviews on Google for mentions of honesty, reliability and fair pricing. Each city was then assigned an overall "Trustworthiness Score."

Chicago ranked last globally with a score of 10 out of 100.

The Japanese cities of Kyoto, with a score of 16.2, and Osaka, at 16.9, followed behind Chicago among the lowest-ranked.

In the United States, other cities near the bottom include Atlanta (19.7), New Orleans (19.9) and Kansas City (21.7).

By contrast, Miami ranked as the most trusted city for mechanics in the U.S., earning a score of 50.2. Orlando and Dallas followed with scores of 36.5 and 36.0.

Globally, Quito, Ecuador, received the highest Trustworthiness Score at 81. The global average score was 43.6.

The report found that 60% of the 10 lowest-ranked cities are in the United States. North America had the lowest continental average at 33.4 and South America had the highest at about 53.2.

What they're saying:

"Though these cities all have lower Trustworthiness Scores overall, that’s not to say that there aren’t outstanding car repair businesses to be found in these cities, merely that overall, the mentions of trust indicators such as 'honest pricing' and 'reliable' aren’t present in the majority of reviews. Similarly, a greater proportion of the reviews may instead be mentioning negative language, which may often be the case, particularly in places where high-quality services are expected," Scrap Car Comparison said in a press release.

What you can do:

Scrap Car Comparison has published the full study, including details about its methodology, on its website.