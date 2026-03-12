Chicago police seek driver in Fulton Market hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Feb. 19 in the Fulton Market District. A blue Ford Edge SUV struck the woman on North Green Street and drove away. Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver.



A pedestrian was seriously injured last month when a driver struck her in the Fulton Market District and left the scene, and Chicago police are now asking for help identifying the person behind the wheel.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 200 block of North Green Street.

Police said the woman was walking across Green Street when a blue Ford Edge SUV hit her. The vehicle had an unknown Illinois license plate and drove off after the crash.

Vehicle wanted for Fulton Market hit-and-run | CPD

The woman suffered serious injuries, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where the SUV may be located or who may have been driving it is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK155872.