Chicago police seek driver in Fulton Market hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was seriously injured last month when a driver struck her in the Fulton Market District and left the scene, and Chicago police are now asking for help identifying the person behind the wheel.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 200 block of North Green Street.
Police said the woman was walking across Green Street when a blue Ford Edge SUV hit her. The vehicle had an unknown Illinois license plate and drove off after the crash.
Vehicle wanted for Fulton Market hit-and-run | CPD
The woman suffered serious injuries, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about where the SUV may be located or who may have been driving it is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK155872.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.