Guadalupe Tolayo: Missing Chicago girl last seen leaving school, police say
CHICAGO - Police said a 15-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen leaving a Northwest Side school Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Guadalupe Tolayo was last seen around 8:45 a.m. leaving the area of Prosser Career Academy, located at 2148 N. Long Avenue, according to CPD.
Guadalupe Tolayo | CPD
She is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing blue pajamas, a black sweater and a green jacket.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Tolayo’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.