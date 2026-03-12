Guadalupe Tolayo: Missing Chicago girl last seen leaving school, police say

The Brief Guadalupe Tolayo, 15, was last seen Tuesday morning leaving Prosser Career Academy. She was wearing blue pajamas, a black sweater and a green jacket. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police said a 15-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen leaving a Northwest Side school Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Guadalupe Tolayo was last seen around 8:45 a.m. leaving the area of Prosser Career Academy, located at 2148 N. Long Avenue, according to CPD.

Guadalupe Tolayo | CPD

She is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing blue pajamas, a black sweater and a green jacket.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Tolayo’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554 or call 911.