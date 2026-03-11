DuPage County sheriff candidate cleared of wrongdoing after probe

The Brief A Republican candidate for DuPage County sheriff was cleared of wrongdoing in a reported crash involving a pedestrian. An investigation found Eddie Moore, a current undersheriff, did not leave the scene of the crash, and no traffic violation occurred. Moore is vying to replace current Sheriff James Mendrick, who is running for governor.



A Republican candidate for DuPage County sheriff was cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a reported crash involving a pedestrian in Oak Brook last month.

What we know:

An investigation found that Eddie Moore, an undersheriff with the department, did not leave the scene of the Feb. 14 accident and that no criminal or traffic offense had occurred in connection with the incident. Moore also returned to his duties as undersheriff after being placed on administrative leave during the probe, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

DuPage County Undersheriff Eddie Moore (Eddie Moore campaign)

The findings of the Oak Brook Police Department were reviewed by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and closed by the sheriff’s department’s Office of Professional Standards, the spokesperson said.

Moore, who has worked for the DuPage County Sheriff's Office since 1995, is running in the GOP primary against Sean T. Noonan, a police officer in Oakbrook Terrace.

Peter Joseph Coolidge, who also worked for the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, is running as a Democrat.

They are vying to see who will replace current Sheriff James Mendrick, who is campaigning for governor in the Republican primary.

What they're saying:

Moore said in a video posted to social media on Sunday that he and his wife had faced "personal attacks" and "false and misleading information" related to the incident.

"While I respect the importance of accountability and transparency in law enforcement, it is unfortunate that this situation was turned into a political attack before the facts were fully known," Moore said in another statement posted on social media on Wednesday. "I have always believed that the investigative process should be allowed to run its course without political interference or speculation."

Even before being cleared of wrongdoing, Moore said he would continue his campaign for sheriff.

"Now that this matter has been resolved, my focus remains exactly where it should be, keeping DuPage County safe and continuing the work of the Sheriff’s Office with professionalism, integrity, and accountability," Moore said in Wednesday’s statement. "I will continue to run for Sheriff of DuPage County and remain committed to earning the trust and support of our community."

The Illinois primary Election Day is March 17.