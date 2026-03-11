Chicago weather: Tornado cleanup begins as rain, snow return to forecast

The Brief At least four tornadoes touched down Tuesday evening, leaving damage behind. Rain continues Wednesday with a possible switch to rain and snow, and gusty winds. More wintry chances arrive this weekend before a sharp cooldown Monday.



After a busy and dangerous evening of weather when at least four tornadoes touched down, today many will be left with clean-up.

What we know:

There is a chance for standing water this morning on roads. Rain is in the forecast, but we may see a transition to rain/snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s today with winds gusting to 25-30 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain tomorrow night with gusty winds to 40 mph possible.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

What's next:

Cloudy skies this weekend with more wintry weather. Saturday will be in the low 40s and afternoon snow is possible. Saturday night there is a chance for a rain/snow mix.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s. The day will start with a rain/snow mix transitioning to rain as temperatures climb. Sunday night, again, some snow may mix with rain.

Monday is chilly with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s! Ouch.