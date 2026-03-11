Chicago man arrested minutes after South Side stabbing

The Brief A 45-year-old Chicago man is charged in a Sunday night stabbing on the South Side. Police say the suspect was arrested minutes after a 40-year-old man was critically injured. He is due in court on Wednesday.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stabbed another man Sunday night on the city’s South Side and was arrested minutes later.

What we know:

Nigel Burwell, 45, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Nigel Burwell

Police said the stabbing happened around 10:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed and suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Officers took Burwell into custody minutes later just a block away.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing or whether the two men knew each other.

What's next:

Burwell is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.