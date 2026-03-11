Chicago man arrested minutes after South Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stabbed another man Sunday night on the city’s South Side and was arrested minutes later.
What we know:
Nigel Burwell, 45, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Nigel Burwell
Police said the stabbing happened around 10:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
A 40-year-old man was stabbed and suffered critical injuries, according to police.
Officers took Burwell into custody minutes later just a block away.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing or whether the two men knew each other.
What's next:
Burwell is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.