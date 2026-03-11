Driver sought in Chicago hit-and-run that killed 32-year-old woman

The Brief A 32-year-old woman died after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the woman was found lying in the street on East 83rd Street and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver fled the scene and detectives are investigating.



A 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 2100 block of East 83rd Street after receiving a report of a woman lying in the street, according to the Chicago Police Department. By the time officers arrived, emergency medical crews had already taken the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Police said the woman suffered severe trauma from the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle that struck her did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No additional details about the suspect's vehicle were immediately available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK176843.