Chicago man charged with trying to force robbery victim into vehicle in Chinatown

The Brief A Chicago man is charged with armed robbery and attempted kidnapping in a Chinatown incident last October. Police say the suspect robbed a man at gunpoint and tried to force him into a vehicle before the victim escaped. The 25-year-old was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with armed robbery and attempted kidnapping in connection with an incident last October in the Chinatown neighborhood.

What we know:

Kiante Byrd, 25, stole property from a 37-year-old man at gunpoint on Oct. 15, 2025, in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

Byrd then allegedly tried to force the man into a vehicle but the victim was able to escape.

Byrd, of the Englewood neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed kidnapping.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Byrd has been arrested in Chicago 11 times since 2019.

In 2023, he and another man were indicted for possessing drug-soaked paper in Cook County Jail while Byrd was held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

What's next:

Byrd has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.