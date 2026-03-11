Chicago man charged with trying to force robbery victim into vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with armed robbery and attempted kidnapping in connection with an incident last October in the Chinatown neighborhood.
What we know:
Kiante Byrd, 25, stole property from a 37-year-old man at gunpoint on Oct. 15, 2025, in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police.
Byrd then allegedly tried to force the man into a vehicle but the victim was able to escape.
Byrd, of the Englewood neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed kidnapping.
Rap sheet
Dig deeper:
Byrd has been arrested in Chicago 11 times since 2019.
In 2023, he and another man were indicted for possessing drug-soaked paper in Cook County Jail while Byrd was held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.
What's next:
Byrd has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.