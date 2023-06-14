2 men housed in Cook County Jail accused of possessing drug-soaked paper

article

Two Chicago men housed in the Cook County Jail have been indicted after being found in possession of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids.

On Tuesday, grand jurors issued indictments charging Alexander Hansen, 19, and Kiante Byrd, 22, with one count of possession of contraband in a penal institution.

On April 27, jail staff allegedly recovered strips of drug-soaked paper in the right sock of Hansen, who was being housed in Division 6.

The following day, jail staff allegedly recovered drug-soaked paper hidden in a notebook being carried by Byrd, who was being housed in Division 11.

The contraband subsequently tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, the sheriff's office said.

Hansen has been held in custody at the jail without bail since Sept. 29, 2022, on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle/no FOID.

Byrd has been held at the jail without bail since July 3, 2020, for first-degree murder.