The internet asked – now Chicago is getting a permanent PopUp Bagels

The Brief PopUp Bagels announced it plans to open its first Chicago location at 2321 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Park. The Connecticut-based brand has gained national attention for its minimalist menu and distinctive way of serving bagels. Chicagoans can get an early taste during a PopUp Bagels pop-up at Guinness Open Gate Brewery on March 12-13.



A bagel shop known for long lines, dedicated fans and a simple motto – "Grip, Rip and Dip," – is heading to Chicago.

What we know:

PopUp Bagels announced on Instagram yesterday that it plans to open a permanent location in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, marking the brand’s first Chicago store.

"Chicago we’re coming soon!!!!" the post read, adding the shop is on the way at 2321 N. Lincoln Ave.

The backstory:

The company started in Westport, Connecticut as a small local pop-up before gaining national attention for its minimalist menu and distinctive way of serving bagels.

Unlike many bagel shops, PopUp Bagels doesn’t make sandwiches. Instead, the bagels arrive hot and whole – meant to be grabbed, torn apart and dipped into a variety of flavored cream cheeses.

The brand says its bagels focus on simplicity: crispy crusts, soft interiors and carefully balanced toppings.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Local perspective:

While an official opening date has not been announced, social media posts recruiting staff suggest the shop could arrive as soon as April.

One hiring post circulating online hints that the Chicago location is already building its opening team.

"Chicago… are you ready to carb commit?" the post reads. PopUp Bagels opens in April and I’m officially hiring for our opening team ."

According to the post, the company says it is looking for front-of-house staff, cooks and employees who thrive in a fast-paced environment.

What's next:

Chicagoans eager to try the bagels before the storefront opens will get an early taste ahead of this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

PopUp Bagels is hosting a pop-up collaboration at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the West Loop on March 12 and March 13 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The event will feature hot bagels paired with a limited-edition Guinness Chocolate Stout Cake Schmear, inspired by the flavors of the iconic Irish stout.